Panchkula MC plans sports stadium, three new community centres

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, March 1

The Municipal Corporation plans to construct a sports stadium on four to five acres at Billa village. A proposal in this regard will be on the 18-point agenda to be presented in a House meeting on March 7. Other items on the agenda include new community centres for Toka, Chandimandir and Buddh Ghaggar villages falling in the MC limits.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said a proposal was being made to shift roadside liquor vends to approved showrooms. According to the proposal, if liquor vends were not removed or come up again on the roadside, the MC would initiate a strict action against the vendor.

Goyal said while the House, in a meeting on January 21 last year, had passed an agenda to invite tender for maintenance of parking lots in Sector 8, 9 and 10, it was given to the Child Welfare Committee. He added that either the tender would be withdrawn or the panel would have to carry out the works of recarpeting the parking area, maintain street lights and clearing waste from dustbins.

He said regular complaints were being received from the park development societies in the city over the delay in reimbursement of maintenance charges. A proposal would be made to make payment of park maintenance fee directly or in a short process.

Goyal said a proposal would also be made to take the approval of the councillor concerned before making the final payment and refunding the security pertaining to works. He said a proposal was also being made to allot fixed sites to washer men, cobblers, panwalas, motorcycle repair mechanic and tea vendors at a monthly fee of Rs1,000.