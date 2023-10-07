Panchkula MC plans to alter behaviour of violent canines

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 6

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) has formulated a plan to change the behaviour of aggressive dogs in the city.

Every 15 days, 200 dogs will be captured and after improving their behaviour, they will be released at the same location from where they were picked up.

Deliberation were held on altering the behaviour of violent dogs and their adoption during a meeting of the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) held under the chairmanship of Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Sachin Gupta today. A Rs 79.20 lakh tender for the initiative was approved today.

The panel also approved opening of two more citizen facilitation centres, raising their number to 17. These centre will handle tasks such as death and birth certificates, house tax work and community centre bookings. An administrative approval of Rs 81.60 lakh has been granted for the purpose.

The committee also gave its nod to a tender of Rs 55.83 lakh for maintenance of CCTV cameras in the city. Goyal said the contract for annual maintenance of CCTV cameras in the city had not been awarded for some time, and now the F&CC had approved it.

