Panchkula MC readies blueprint to allot plots to slum dwellers

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 20

The Municipal Corporation has prepared a blueprint for allotment of plots to slum dwellers of Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony, Kharag Mangoli and Gandhi Colony, and sent it to the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, for approval.

After getting approval, the slum dwellers will be given built-up houses on 40 yard plots at three villages. Application will be invited from people and verification will be done on the basis of a survey conducted Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

With the success of this scheme, the HSVP land worth crores of rupees would be freed from illegal occupation of people living in these slums and pave way for new projects.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said to make Panchkula slum-free, there was a plan to give built-up units on plots to slum dwellers at these colonies under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. “We want to give plots in their names,” he said.

About 45 acres of HSVP land at Rajiv Colony and Indira Colony is under illegal occupation and after removing slums, 22 acres would be made part of the Industrial Area. Besides, there is a proposal to set up a shopping complex, a mall and an interstate bus terminal on 75 acres at Kharag Mangoli.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the year 1994, former Chief Minister late Bhajan Lal made a rehabilitation plan for Rajiv-Indira Colony residents. Under this scheme, the eligible people of the colony were to get a one-marla plot each at a fixed price of Rs 10,000. The HSVP formed a committee in 1994 and had conducted a survey in which 4,149 beneficiary families were identified. While 2,802 beneficiaries had deposited the money and the HSVP had even issued allotment letters to 306 of them. For a long time, residents of Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony, Kharag Mangoli and Gandhi Colony had been struggling to get basic amenities.

#Panchkula