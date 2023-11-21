Panchkula MC starts levying waste collection charges

Tribune News Service

The local Municipal Corporation has started collecting user solid waste management (SWM) charges from all residential, commercial and institutional units under its ambit.

The monthly user fee for residential areas is Rs 50 for units up to 50 sq m area, Rs 100 for sites above 50 sq m and up to 200 sq m, Rs 200 for units of sizes from above 200 sq m and up to 500 sq m, Rs 250 for units of sizes above 500 sq m and up to 1,000 sq m and Rs 350 for units of sizes above 1,000 sq m.

The charges were discussed and passed by the MC General House in September, and have been implemented from April 2023 after getting approval from the Local Government department.

While MC officials claimed that collection of the charges will help streamline garbage waste collection, segregation and management, the fee has not gone down well with residents.

The MC will collect charges from street vendors, commercial establishment shops and eateries, guest houses and dharamshalas, hostels, restaurants, hotels, commercial offices and other units as well.

Officials said there are over 1 lakh residential, commercial and other units under the MC ambit. “We have implemented the user charges for all types of units and are providing collection, segregation and management services throughout the city,” said chief sanitary inspector Avinash Singla.

He added, “With this, we aim to streamline the city’s solid waste collection and stop the formation of small dump sites in and around residential areas. We are already collecting the waste from doorstep and transporting it to a single collection unit in the city. From there, it is being transported to Ambala for processing.”

Officials said the step would help do away with small garbage dumps created by irregular waste collectors outside residential areas.

MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta said the corporation had issued a schedule of all sanitation workers. “The identity of workers has also been mentioned on the MC website. Residents can complain to the MC on 9696120120 in case garbage vehicle does not turn up in their area for door-to-door collection.”

Officials said the SWM fee would be collected along with property tax charges. “The charges have been implemented from the ongoing fiscal year. Some people have received bills for the previous fiscal year as well. All charges pertaining to the previous year will be revoked”, the Commissioner said.

SK Nayar, president, Citizen Welfare Association, Panchkula, said two years ago, the corporation had stated that it would not charge garbage collection fee. “Residents are quite surprised to note that the MC is now sending the charges at random. We are against such random collection of charges.”

