Panchkula MC to adopt violent stray dogs

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 6

The MC has decided to adopt aggressive canines to deal with the rising dog bite cases.

The decision was taken today during a meeting of the Dog Monitoring and Sterilisation Committee, chaired by Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal.

The Mayor said dogs from every ward would be picked and kept in the dog pound for 15 days on a rotation basis. He also asked officials to step up the sterilisation drive.

The MC decided that the dog owners, who had not registered their pets, would be given time till August 15 following which a Rs 2,000 fine would be imposed on them.