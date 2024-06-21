Panchkula MC to blacklist company for shoddy work at community centre

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 20

The Municipal Corporation has decided to blacklist a company accused of shoddy work in the construction and renovation of a community centre at the city’s Sector 5 Mansa Devi Complex. The decision was taken upon city Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal’s visit to the centre and other areas in Ward 2.

The mayor expressed displeasure over the renovation of the community centre and said many flaws were visible despite its renovation. He said, “Water was coming out of many places. The paint at the site is also not good.”

The mayor issued directions to seize the security deposits of the company and to blacklist it. The mayor also inspected the work on the construction of roads in Sector 6.

He said, “The gravel has come off from various places shortly after recarpeting. The construction quality is not good. Therefore, we are directing the company to allocate the work to repair the roads. The MC will issue a notice in this regard. We will seize their security deposits in case they fail to comply with the orders.”

Goyal also inspected the badminton hall and vacant hall of the centre in MDC at Sector 5. He said a total of 16 development works are going on in Sector 5 MDC and Sector 6, falling under Ward 2, for Rs 4 crore. He also inspected the maintenance of toilets in Sector 6, the installation of railing at various sectors, and the repair work of toilets in Group Housing Society 1 of Sector 5 Mansa Devi Complex, among other projects.

