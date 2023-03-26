Panchkula MC to build 30 water recharge wells

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, March 25

To improve the level of groundwater, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation is going to construct at least 30 water recharge wells in various sectors of the city at a cost of Rs 2.30 crore.

According to information, the MC authorities have processed the tenders and allotted the work orders for the project.

At present, water is being supplied from about 200 tubewells in the city. Continuous extraction of water from tubewells has resulted in depletion of water table.

About 40 years ago, there was only the Housing Board Colony in Sector 18 and Sector 15 was being developed. The population of the Panchkula city was very less and there were villages in sectors.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said there was plan to construct two water recharge wells in Sector 10 at a cost of Rs 1.4 lakh. He said six such wells would be constructed in Sector 20 at a cost of

Rs 31 lakh, five in Sector 21 for Rs 38 lakh, three in Sectors 4 and 25 at a cost of

Rs 20 lakh and six in Sectors 16 and 17 and MDC Sectors 4 and 5 for Rs 47 lakh.

He said the work orders had been allotted for the construction of recharge wells in these sectors.

Goyal said besides, six wells would be constructed in Sector 19 and the Industrial Area, Phases I and II, at a cost of Rs 47 lakh, one each in ward number 10 and 11 for Rs 15 lakh and one each in Sectors 3 and 27.