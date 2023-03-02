Panchkula MC to hold draw for allotment of vacant vending sites

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 1

The local Municipal Corporation would soon hold a draw for allotting vacant sites in vending zones in the city. The move aims at refraining vendors from illegally occupying the vacant sites.

Assembly Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta has convened a meeting of officials at the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat on March 3 in this regard. The MC has developed various vending zones in all sectors where sites are being allotted to vendors to make the city free of encroachment. Vendors at vending zones are provided with facilities such as brooming, public convenience, health check-up, insurance, etc, by the contractor, Leo Mediacom.

Sites at vending zones are being allotted by holding a draw from time to time. The MC recently cancelled the allotment of sites to vendors who had not started operating from the allocated site. These have now been made available to other vendors.

Due to a lackadaisical approach of the MC authorities, the city markets and some places are still illegally occupied.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the MC was trying to improve the living standards of street vendors.