Panchkula MC to install solar power plants at community centres

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 13

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation will install 1135-kilowatt rooftop solar power plants at all community centres under its ambit. The project will be carried out at an outlay of Rs 5.31 crore.

The civic body today held a meeting of its Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) to discuss projects worth Rs 9.8 crore.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal stated that the MC will shell out approximately Rs 5.31 crore for the installation of 1135-kilowatt rooftop solar plants at all the community centres. He said, “The Municipal Corporation (MC) will not have to spend any funds to provide electricity to community centres after the installation of the solar plants. The excess electricity will be transferred to the main supply power line. The committee today approved the project.”

The F&CC has also decided to allocate Rs 70.56 lakh for the construction and repair of streets in Chandi Kotla village, earmark Rs 2.5 crore for the construction of a sports stadium in Khatoli village in Ward No. 20 and set aside Rs 2.69 crore for the construction of a community centre in Kot village in Ward No. 20, among others.

Mayor Goyal said the MC had received a proposal for spending Rs 1.4 crore on the channelisation of a seasonal rivulet in Billa village. But the proposal has been parked until the next meeting.

Rs 5.31-cr project of civic body

The civic body held a meet of its F&CC to discuss projects worth Rs 9.8 crore

The MC will shell out over Rs 5.31 crore for the installation of 1135-kilowatt rooftop solar plants

The MC will not have to spend any funds to provide electricity to community centres after the installation

The excess electricity will be transferred to the main supply power line

#Panchkula #solar energy