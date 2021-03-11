Panchkula MC to keep fancy lights off to save power

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 1

Facing public criticism, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation has decided to keep off decorative and fancy lights near roundabouts and electricity poles for “a few days” to conserve electricity in view of the severe power shortage.

Due to the power crisis, cuts have become a regular feature in the city for the past couple of weeks.

The Municipal Corporation has put up fancy lights across sectors under a beautification initiative. However, residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) had been condemning the MC for keeping these lights on at the time of the power crisis.

Consequently, residents had been struggling to meet their daily water requirements as the cuts coincide with the water supply timings during the morning and evening hours.

After the MC decision, LED lights at the Sector 12/14 roundabout were switched off on Sunday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

Haryana Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta yesterday spoke to the HSVP and the UHBVN about the resolution on the issue. Subhash Papneja, a resident of Sector 16, had shared on the social media that since city residents were suffering due to power cuts, the MC should keep the fancy lights off to save electricity.

Two days ago, Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal had shared a video of a colourful light fountain at Geeta Chowk on his Facebook profile. The post drew strong reaction from residents.

In the comment section, some residents asked the Mayor to keep these lights off till the power crisis was over.

Reacting to these comments, Goyal said: "Due to power cuts, decorative lights will be kept off for a few days."