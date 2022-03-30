Panchkula MC to provide e-bikes, bicycles on a sharing basis

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 29

To reduce pollution levels in the city, the Municipal Corporation is soon going to run 100 electric bikes and as many electric bicycles. The civic body has floated tenders for operation of e-bikes and e-cycles for three years.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the last date for filing bids for the tenders was April 6. The bids can be submitted till 12 noon and the tenders would be opened at 3 pm. He said the MC was going to introduce e-cycle and e-bike on sharing system to provide low cost and eco-friendly mobility option to the residents.

Goyal said city dwellers would be able to pick cycles and e-bikes from semi-automated stations and return them at any station near their destination. He said e-cycle and e-bike sharing system would reduce dependence on automobiles, reducing the traffic congestion as well as pollution in the city.

He said the tender would be issued to the operating agency for a period of three years and if the project went well, it could be extended by another three years.

Stations will be built near bus stops and important commercial, cultural, educational, administrative and residential and tourist places.

Goyal said e-bikes and e-cycles would be manufactured under the Make in India scheme. He said the company would generate income from the bicycle rentals to be paid by users from the sale of subscriptions and rentals. He said the company would have the right to sell the advertising space on bicycles and station infrastructure.

He said the MC would share the revenue from the advertisement/sponsorship contract in 60:40 ratio. The advertisement rules would be under the jurisdiction of the civic body.

