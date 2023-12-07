Panchkula MC to seal 5 clubs, hotels over property tax dues

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 6

City Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal today directed the Municipal Corporation to seal five institutions, including Golf Club, Sector 3, over non-payment of property tax. Presiding over a meeting of the revenue and realisation committee, the Mayor also directed the officials to demolish illegal farm houses at Billa village here.

Achieve Rs 25 cr recovery target: mayor In all, corporation yet to recover Rs 109 cr from various institutions

It, however, managed to collect property tax amounting to mere Rs 13.13 crore this financial year so far

Mayor directed MC officials to achieve this year’s collection target of recovering Rs 25 crore by March 2024

He said the corporation would seal the properties owing to lapses in the deposit of tax amounting to Rs 5 crore. The corporation is yet to receive Rs 80 lakh from Golf Club, Sector 3, Rs 54 lakh from Shivalik Country Club, Rs 1.56 crore from Hotel North Park, Rs 1.15 crore from Ramgarh Fort and Rs 1.19 crore from Hotel Golden Tulip.

In all, the corporation is yet to recover Rs 109 crore from various institutions, while it has merely collected tax amounting to Rs 13.13 crore. The mayor directed the officials to complete the year’s collection target of Rs 25 crore by March.

Goyal reviewed the works of the building committee. Officials informed the MC had received only Rs 39 lakh in the form of building approval plan and development charges from farmhouses, houses and showrooms in the district.

The mayor said numerous showrooms and farmhouses had been built around the highway from Moginand village to Naggal. “Their development and approval charges have not been deposited with the Municipal Corporation. A consultant should be hired with immediate effect who will help increase the income of the civic body,” he said.

Goyal also directed that all farmhouses built along the Billa village road without permission should be demolished within 15 days. The MC has till date collected Rs 25 crore charges for setting up mobile towers and mobile lines. The mayor directed the officials to hire a private agency to initiate action against companies running illegal connections.

He also directed the officials to collect extra tax of Rs 5,000 from Vita booth owners for not paying rent. He directed the officials to collect mining tax from Sukhdarshanpur, Kot, Alipur and Dabkauri villages where mining was going on within 15 days. He said the officials should halt the mining work in case the villages failed to pay up.

