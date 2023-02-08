Panchkula MC to seal govt properties over tax dues

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, February 7

Haryana Assembly Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta today directed the Panchkula MC to seal the buildings of government departments which have failed to deposit property tax for the past several years.

The matter came to light during a review of the corporation’s development works at a meeting held at the Legislative Assembly Secretariat today. The beautification of Panchkula and property tax collection were discussed in detail during the meeting. Instructions were given for a quick solution to the complications arising out of old and new property IDs made in the city. Gupta also issued instructions to carry out the work of correcting the property ID on a war footing.

MC Executive Officer Akash Kapoor said 30 employees had been engaged to do the work and they were working overtime. He said 1,000 IDs were being checked every day, adding that information was also being updated, if needed.

Instructions were given to remove encroachments on the roadside.

Gupta visits Pinjore RUB

Concerned over the delay in the construction work of the railway underbridge (RUB), leading to massive traffic jams in Pinjore, Gupta inspected the site on Tuesday evening. Chandigarh Tribune had highlighted the inconvenience faced by people going to industrial towns of Baddi and Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh. Gupta also heard out residents of Chankya Colony regarding a service lane there. — TNS