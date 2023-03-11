Panchkula MC to spend Rs 3 crore on renovation of cremation grounds

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 10

Panchkula Municipal Corporation is set to spend Rs 3 crore on the renovation of cremation grounds built in various wards falling under the MC for which tenders have also been allotted.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said Rs 49 lakh will be spent on the cremation grounds in the surrounding rural areas, including Khatoli, Naggal, Jalauli and Khangesara villages under Ward No. 20.

He added that Rs 49.50 lakh will be spent on the crematoriums of Jaswantgarh, Bhanu and other villages under Ward No. 19, while Rs 44.79 lakh will be spent on the renovation of cremation grounds in Mattanwala, Kot, Behar, Toka and Sukhdarshanpur villages.

Goyal said a lot of work was pending in the crematorium built in Sector 20, for which a tender of Rs 23.72 lakh had been allotted. He said earlier an amount of Rs 19.26 lakh was spent by the MC on this crematorium.

He added that Nangal Moginand crematorium would be renovated at a cost of Rs 11.15 lakh, Chandi Mandir crematorium at Rs 18.63 lakh, Beed Ghaggar crematorium at Rs 15.50 lakh, Saketri crematorium at Rs 23.65 lakh and Bhainsa Tibba village crematorium at Rs 10.73 lakh.

Apart from this, Rs 28.13 lakh rupees will be spent on the Muslim cemetery in Mahadevpur Saketri. He said at the crematoria, places for bathing the bodies, for keeping the ashes after the cremation, tin sheds for shade, etc., would also be installed.

He said boundary walls would also be constructed at some places. Lighting arrangements would also be made and beautification done, besides arranging benches where people could sit.