Panchkula MC works reviewed

Panchkula, June 11
The Panchkula Municipal Corporation reviewed all the ongoing development and repair works in the city. The Mayor, Kulbhushan Goyal, presided over a meeting with officials of various MC wings on Tuesday, and the congregation discussed over 42 agendas.
The officials in the MC said the local body would write to the local government department seeking approval to carry out the work of construction on the new MC building. They said the tender for the work would be issued as soon as the approval was received.
The mayor said the construction work of community centres in Sectors 7 and 10 would also be started immediately. The MC would also allocate the work of construction of community centres at Sector 19 and Abhaypur village soon.
Mayor Goyal directed the officials to ensure the cleanliness of all roads and streets in the city before the monsoons. He said, “The household waste should be lifted from all the houses in the city.”
Goyal said the MC would get all the CCTV cameras in the city repaired. He said, “These CCTV cameras have been defunct for a long time. Instructions to get them repaired and working have been given many times. However, we will get them repaired immediately.”
The congregation also discussed the outstanding tender for premix work and parking in Sectors 11, 14, 6, 7 and 18, along with the management of legacy waste, the installation of LED lights, the collection of garbage tax, the installation of solar panels in community centres, drainage at Sector 19 and the shifting of milk dairies from the city, among others.
