Panchkula medical college to come up in Sec 32

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 8

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today gave a go-ahead for the construction of a new medical college in Sector 32 here.

During a high-level meeting chaired by him, it was decided that initially, classes would be held at the State Institute of Health and Family Welfare in Sector 6 here. Once the new building came up in Sector 32 adjacent to Ghaggar, the college would be shifted there.

Five sites were presented to senior officials of the Haryana Government. After a careful consideration, it was decided that the medical college would be set up in Sector 32.

The Haryana Urban Development Authority has already identified 30.20 acres for the project, and the land will soon be handed over to the Medical Education Department. The Chief Town Planner will receive a report from STP, and the file will then be sent to the Chief Administrator of the HSVP for final approval.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced plans to build the medical college on the demand of Gupta at the Jan Vikas Maharally organised in Panchkula on April 10 last year.

Gupta said the state government was preparing to start MBBS classes soon. The new medical college would bring new development opportunities to the region. With high-level medical services available to the people, the burden on the PGI, the GMCH-32 and the GMSH-16 in Chandigarh will also be reduced.

Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister DS Dhesi, Additional Chief Secretary Medical Education and Research Dr Sumita Mishra, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Dr Amit Agarwal, HUDA Chief Administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi, Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni and Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal were present on the occasion.