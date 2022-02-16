Panchkula Municipal Corporation allots tenders for renovation of public toilets

Panchkula, February 15
Facing criticism over damaged toilets in the city, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation has allotted tenders for the renovation of toilets in the area falling under the MC limit. The renovation work will start soon.
According to information, the MC has allotted tenders in some of the sectors, while these will be allotted for the remaining sectors soon.
Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said Swarna Engineering had been entrusted with the renovation work of toilets in Sector 25. Apart from this, work in Sectors 2, 4, 16, 17, 20, 21 and 26 had been given to Gondil Construction Company and work in Sectors 11 and 19 had also been allotted to a firm. Some of the toilets in both these sectors were in a dilapidated condition.
