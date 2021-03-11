Panchkula: Person arrested with illicit liquor

Panchkula: The Pinjore police have nabbed a person for possessing 200 cartons of illicit liquor being carried in a vehicle bearing a Himachal registration number. The suspect has been identified as Vishal Thakur, a resident of Saradh Mangli village in Kangra district of Himachal. According to the police, a team of the Excise Department, along with police personnel, arrested the suspect during a special checking drive. A case under the Excise Act has been registered against him at the Pinjore police station. He was produced in a court on Wednesday, which remanded him in two-day police custody. TNS
Scribe robbed of wallet, phone
Zirakpur: Two unidentified youths attacked a journalist with a baseball bat and an iron rod and robbed him of his wallet and a mobile phone in Zirakpur on Tuesday night. The victim, Alok Verma, a journalist with a Hindi newspaper, suffered serious injuries on his head when the robbers attacked him while he was returning home after duty. He was admitted to a hospital. A case has been registered. TNS
Man arrested with ganja
Mohali: The local police on Wednesday nabbed a man with 805 gm of ganja. He has been identified as Raj Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh who was residing at Sector 5, Panchkula. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Sector 5 police station. He was produced in a court, which remanded him in police custody. TNS
Man caught with heroin
Chandigarh: The police arrested a Sector 52 resident, Joginder Singh (33), alias Gogi, and recovered 13 gm of heroin from his possession near the Sector 52/61 light point on May 2. TNS
18-yr-old boy held for theft
Chandigarh: A resident of Hallo Majra, Rahul Kumar, 18, was arrested for stealing inverter, electricity wires, LED lights and Rs 1,60,000 from a plot at the Industrial Area on the night of April 26. A case has been registered. TNS
Valuables stolen from house
Chandigarh: Miscreants stole a gold chain, a gold ring, a silver bracelet and Rs 23,000 from an almirah at the house of a Sector 52 resident, Babbu, on the night of May 2. A case under Section 380 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS
Man loses lakhs in KYC fraud
Chandigarh: An unknown person duped Manjinder Singh, a Sector 32 resident, by sending a weblink on his mobile phone to update the KYC of a bank account and withdrew Rs 4,34,700 from it in December last year. A case has been registered. TNS
Woman held with banned vials
Chandigarh: The police arrested a Mauli Jagran resident, Jyoti, and recovered 54 banned injections from her possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against her.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO
India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness...
4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house
A country-made weapon, 31 cartridges, 6 mobile phones and 3 ...
NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources
All those above 18 years who have completed nine months afte...
J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43
Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are bein...
Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs
Vacancies in 25 govt departments have been advertised