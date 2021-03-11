Panchkula: Person arrested with illicit liquor

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: The Pinjore police have nabbed a person for possessing 200 cartons of illicit liquor being carried in a vehicle bearing a Himachal registration number. The suspect has been identified as Vishal Thakur, a resident of Saradh Mangli village in Kangra district of Himachal. According to the police, a team of the Excise Department, along with police personnel, arrested the suspect during a special checking drive. A case under the Excise Act has been registered against him at the Pinjore police station. He was produced in a court on Wednesday, which remanded him in two-day police custody. TNS

Scribe robbed of wallet, phone

Zirakpur: Two unidentified youths attacked a journalist with a baseball bat and an iron rod and robbed him of his wallet and a mobile phone in Zirakpur on Tuesday night. The victim, Alok Verma, a journalist with a Hindi newspaper, suffered serious injuries on his head when the robbers attacked him while he was returning home after duty. He was admitted to a hospital. A case has been registered. TNS

Man arrested with ganja

Mohali: The local police on Wednesday nabbed a man with 805 gm of ganja. He has been identified as Raj Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh who was residing at Sector 5, Panchkula. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Sector 5 police station. He was produced in a court, which remanded him in police custody. TNS

Man caught with heroin

Chandigarh: The police arrested a Sector 52 resident, Joginder Singh (33), alias Gogi, and recovered 13 gm of heroin from his possession near the Sector 52/61 light point on May 2. TNS

18-yr-old boy held for theft

Chandigarh: A resident of Hallo Majra, Rahul Kumar, 18, was arrested for stealing inverter, electricity wires, LED lights and Rs 1,60,000 from a plot at the Industrial Area on the night of April 26. A case has been registered. TNS

Valuables stolen from house

Chandigarh: Miscreants stole a gold chain, a gold ring, a silver bracelet and Rs 23,000 from an almirah at the house of a Sector 52 resident, Babbu, on the night of May 2. A case under Section 380 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Man loses lakhs in KYC fraud

Chandigarh: An unknown person duped Manjinder Singh, a Sector 32 resident, by sending a weblink on his mobile phone to update the KYC of a bank account and withdrew Rs 4,34,700 from it in December last year. A case has been registered. TNS

Woman held with banned vials

Chandigarh: The police arrested a Mauli Jagran resident, Jyoti, and recovered 54 banned injections from her possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against her.