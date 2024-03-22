Panchkula police arrest club owner for serving hookah

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 21

The Panchkula police have arrested Neeraj Kharb, the owner of a club and bar at Sector 5, and recovered 10 hookahs from the premises on the intervening nights of Wednesday and Thursday.

Police officials said they were patrolling the area when they received a tip-off that an illegal hookah was being served at Mobe Club Bar, adding that a police team reached the spot and recovered two big and eight small hookahs from the premises.

A case has been registered against the owner of the bar under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula