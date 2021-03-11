Panchkula police arrest POCSO suspect

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 14

The local police have arrested a person who was booked under POCSO Act for molesting a minor girl on May 12.

The suspect has been identified as Rakesh, a resident of Rajiv Colony, near Sector 17, Panchkula. He was arrested on Friday and produced in a court, which remanded him in judicial custody.

In a complaint to the Sector 16 police post on Thursday, the victim’s father had stated that the suspect took his daughter, who was playing outside, to his house and molested her. He said his daughter narrated the incident to them on returning home. A case under the IPC and the POCSO Act was registered against the suspect.