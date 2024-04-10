Panchkula police bust gang of chain snatchers

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 9

The Panchkula police have arrested three members of a gang who carried out multiple snatchings in the city. The police said the members used to target women. With these arrests, the police claimed to have solved six cases of snatching in the city.

Addressing mediapersons, ACP (crime) Arvind Kamboj said a team of Panchkula police arrested the three suspects —Ashish of Dhakoli, Shubham Kumar of Sector 25, Panchkula, and Amit Kumar of Hisar. He said the police party obtained photographs, videos and CCTV along with other incriminating material, and nabbed Ashish and Shubham, adding that they got Amit Kumar’s information from them.

The ACP said the suspects were produced in court and sent to police remand for four days.

Speaking about the snatching incidents that the suspects were involved in, the ACP said motorcycle-borne persons had snatched a gold chain from Neeta, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, in the market area on November 24, 2023. Similarly, in another case, Mulreja, a resident of Sector 21, had her gold chain snatched by two unknown snatchers when she was returning home on the evening of November 2023. In the same month, a resident of Sector 11, Promila Vaidya, had her gold chain snatched when she was returning home from a park. The ACP said the youths had snatched a gold chain from Sheela Malik of Sector 25 on December 6, 2023, and another gold chain from Anupama Seth of Sector 20 on April 2, 2023. He added that they snatched another gold chain from Payal Asija, a resident of Sector 20, when she was riding a two-wheeler on June 12, 2023.

The police had registered separate cases in all incidents at respective police stations under Section 379A of the IPC. ACP Kamboj said the police would interrogate the suspects and recover the gold chains from them. “We will also nab the other suspects that were involved in these snatchings,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula