Panchkula: Police crack carjacking case, 6 held

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 27

Six miscreants, including five who had robbed a car from a Himachal Pradesh (HP) resident near Pinjore, have been arrested by the Detective Staff of Panchkula. The police have also seized illegal weapons and two cars from their possession.

Complainant Harvinder Singh, a resident of Solan, HP, had reported that while he was returning home from Rishikesh on June 15, he stopped for nature’s call. In the meantime, few miscreants arrived there and snatched the car keys from him and fled with his vehicle. The incident took place around 11.30 pm.

The police were informed about the incident and a case under Sections 395 and 397-A of the IPC was registered against the unknown persons at the Pinjore police station.

ACP (Crime) Arvind Kamboj said during the investigation, CCTV cameras installed at various points near the spot were scrutinised and technical information was gathered, which led to the arrest of the suspects identified as Shubham and Baljinder Singh, both residents of district Mohali, Shubhkaran and Simar, residents of district Gurdaspur, and Daler of district Ferozepur.

The ACP said two cars, including one that was robbed and another which was used to execute the crime, have been recovered. Besides this, a pistols, a toy gun, rods, fake number plates and other weapons have been seized by the police.

During the further investigation, a person named Gaurav, alias Kaptan, from district Bijnor of Uttar Pradesh, was also arrested. The police said Gaurav had helped the suspects in obtaining illegal weapons.