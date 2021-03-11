Panchkula police fail to nail ASI

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 29

The police have failed to arrest Assistant Sub-Inspector Gurmej Singh, who had escaped after being arrested by the police on the intervening night of May 26 and 27.

Two cops were suspended earlier The police have arrested two members of a gang of extortionists — Anil Bhalla of Sector 2 and Narinder Khillan of Sector 10, Panchkula. The trio was arrested during a raid conducted by DCP Surinder Pal Singh. However, the ASI escaped from police custody with the help of two head constables, who were suspended.

The trio was arrested during a raid conducted by Deputy Commissioner of Police Surinder Pal Singh. However, the ASI managed to escape from police custody with the help of two head constables, who were suspended.

The police today suspended one more official for “flaws” in the investigation carried out by him in the extortion case.

Police Commissioner Hanif Qureshi suspended Sub-Inspector Bhupendra of the Sector 5 police station after finding him negligent in the investigation being held into the extortion case.

Sanjeev Garg, a resident of Sector 4, in his complaint to the police, had stated that financier Anil Bhalla had demanded Rs 1 crore for getting a loan of Rs 100 crore for business and foreign travel. He said he had transferred Rs 45 lakh through the RTGS and had asked Bhalla to give the loan amount. However, instead of giving the loan, Bhalla threatened to kill him and trap him and his family in “some case”. He said Bhalla took a Mercedes Benz car and a Fortuner from him after getting an affidavit that he had sold these for Rs 8 lakh. He said the affidavit signed by the notary did not have signatures of any witnesses. Akash Bhalla, son of Anil Bhalla, had fled in the Fortuner. Investigation was conducted by Assistant Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar, who found the complaint to be correct.

A case under Sections 193, 212, 384, 406, 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 506 and 120-B of the IPC had been registered against four persons at the Sector 5 police station.