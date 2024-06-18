Panchkula police form SIT to probe property dealer’s death

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 17

The police have formed an SIT and have started a probe into the death and associated allegations of murder levied by the family members of the deceased property dealer, Rajesh Goyal of Morni.

The Special Investigation Team is led by ACP (crime) Arvind Kamboj and includes Cyber Branch in Charge Gurmail Singh and Detective Staff in Charge Nirmal Singh, along with Chandimandir SHO Prithvi Singh.

The Chandimandir SHO said the SIT has been formed. He said, “We have visited the site and have started a probe into the matter.”

The police had registered a case against two individuals on June 12 on the basis of a complaint by the brother of the deceased; however, no formal arrests have been made so far.

In his police complaint, the brother of the deceased, Ritesh Goyal, said his brother had received a call from Rajiv Garg regarding a visit to a site in Morni for a deal on June 12. He said Rajesh was unwell; however, Rajiv insisted, and he and Harish came to pick him up from their home. He said later that he received a call from his brother, Rajiv’s friend Vikas, stating that he could not find Rajiv.

He said that upon reaching the site, he found his brother’s dead body on a stone, adding that he had burns and other wounds on his body and head.

