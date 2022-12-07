Panchkula police nab drug supplier in Jharkhand

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 6

The crime branch of the local police nabbed a man from Jharkhand. He was allegedly the persons supplying drugs to the district.

The suspect has been identified as Ashok Kumar, alias Bablu, a resident of Gidor Pandey village in Chatra district of Jharkhand.

The police spokesman said on June 8, a drug smuggler, Nirmal Singh of Basola village in Pinjore, was arrested and 3.564 kg of opium was recovered from him.

A case under the Narcotic, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at the Pinjore police station. He was produced in a court, which remanded him in judicial custody.

During his interrogation, Nirmal Singh revealed the name of the main drug supplier following which a crime branch team reached Jharkhand and arrested Ashok Kumar. The suspect was produced in a court today, which remanded him in three-day custody.