Panchkula police nab drug supplier in Jharkhand

Panchkula, December 6
The crime branch of the local police nabbed a man from Jharkhand. He was allegedly the persons supplying drugs to the district.
The suspect has been identified as Ashok Kumar, alias Bablu, a resident of Gidor Pandey village in Chatra district of Jharkhand.
The police spokesman said on June 8, a drug smuggler, Nirmal Singh of Basola village in Pinjore, was arrested and 3.564 kg of opium was recovered from him.
A case under the Narcotic, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at the Pinjore police station. He was produced in a court, which remanded him in judicial custody.
During his interrogation, Nirmal Singh revealed the name of the main drug supplier following which a crime branch team reached Jharkhand and arrested Ashok Kumar. The suspect was produced in a court today, which remanded him in three-day custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Winter session from today; Opposition lines up LAC standoff, inflation, joblessness
17 sittings over 23 days | To conclude on December 29 | 16 n...
Act against terror proxies: Ajit Doval at NSAs' meeting
Takes a swipe at China, Pakistan on CPEC