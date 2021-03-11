Panchkula police nail wanted criminal

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 6

The crime branch of the Panchkula police has arrested a person in a case of a robbery that took place in November last year.

The suspect, identified as Shubham, a resident of Barauki village in Uttar Pradesh and presently residing at a rented accommodation in Sector 12 here, carried Rs 5,000 as prize money for his arrest. He was produced in a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

The police said Karki, a native of Nepal and presently residing at a rented accommodation in Mani Majra, Chandigarh, had, in his complaint, stated that he worked at a restaurant in Sector 11, Panchkula. In November last year, when he was returning home after finishing his work at night, three persons approached him on a motorcycle near the Sector 17/18 chowk. Two of them came to him and asked him to give all the money he had. He said as he refused, one of them stabbed him with a knife, which hit him on a side of the stomach, while another person took out purse and mobile phone from his pocket. He stated that the suspects again hit him with a knife twice and fled the spot.

A case under Sections 392, 394, 397 and 120-B of the IPC had been registered against the unidentified robbers at the Sector 14 police station.

Later, the case was handed over to the crime branch, Sector 26, which arrested one of the suspects late on Thursday night.

Crime branch Sub-Inspector Singhraj said Shubham, along with his accomplices, had killed a person in 2018 and was sent to jail. He was released on bail last year and carried out the robbery.