Panchkula police to carry out tenant, servant verification

Panchkula, March 13
Days after Panchkula’s newly appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Himadri Kaushik took charge of the office, the department has decided to initiate verification of tenants and servants in a phased manner. The activity will kick off from Sector 20 which houses over 120 residential societies and has witnessed numerous incidents of violence in the recent past, and will be extended to the whole city.
The DCP held a meeting with representatives of resident welfare associations (RWAs) of
Sector 20. She said starting from the Sector 20 police station, verification of all tenants, servants and others in the city would be done. She asked people to get the identities of drivers and other servants checked before hiring them.
Kaushik also asked the RWAs to install CCTV cameras at their societies to keep an eye on anti-social elements. She said people should report matters related to drug smuggling and consumption to the police on its WhatsApp number 708-708-100. They could share information regarding violation of traffic rules along with the vehicle registration number to WhatsApp number 708-708-4433 for immediate action.
Police officials said the information being shared on the two numbers was being monitored for immediate action by ACP-level officers.
