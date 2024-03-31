Panchkula police to ramp up security on district borders

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 30

The local police have decided to tighten security on state as well as district borders for the forthcoming General Election. Ambala Divisional Commissioner Renu S Phulia held a meeting with officials of the Panchkula District Administration today to discuss the matter in detail.

Phulia said the department should tighten the police blockade on state and district borders as the model code of conduct is in place. She also directed the officers concerned to check the blockades on a daily basis. Phulia also directed officials to make proper arrangements to ensure smooth execution of the voting process.

Youth to be urged to vote Awareness camps should be organised in villages and cities to urge the youth to turn up at polling stations in maximum numbers during the upcoming General Election. —Renu S Phulia, Ambala divisional Commissioner

The Divisional Commissioner said the Election Commission has released different mobile phone applications for accessing information related to the elections, such as how to cast votes, voter lists, booth information and filing of complaints regarding violations, among other important information. She said the administration should work to apprise them of the applications.

She instructed the officials to ensure ramps, toilets, drinking water and other necessary facilities at all the polling stations.

Phulia said special campaigns would be carried out to spread awareness about voting. “Awareness camps should be organised in villages and cities to urge the youth to turn up during the forthcoming General Election in maximum numbers,” she said.

Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan said a total of 424 polling stations have been established in Panchkula and Kalka, and officials have already been assigned duties.

