Panchkula poll office to hold walkathon tomorrow

Panchkula, May 10

The District Election Office will organise a walkathon in order to make residents aware about voting.

Additional Deputy Commissioner and Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) nodal officer Sachin Gupta said the voter awareness walkathon would be held at Yavanika Garden here on May 12 at 6 am..

The Additional Deputy Commissioner gave directions to officers concerned in this regard. He said Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Aggarwal would be the chief guest of the programme. He would hand over voting invitation cards to people participating in the event.

Hundreds of players, students and representatives of various institutions are expected to take part in the walkathon. The ADC added that Punjabi singer Rupinder Handa and Punjabi film star Jashgun Kaur would also participate in the programme.

The ADC said duties had already been allocated to government officials for the purpose. He added that numerous college, ITI students, NCC cadets, youths from Nehru Yuva Kendra and NSS volunteers would be part of the walkathon.

Gupta said SVEEP activities were being organised regularly in the entire district to achieve target of 100% voting.

Zila Parishad CEO Gagandeep Singh, Municipal Magistrate Mannat Rana, Joint Commissioner of Panchkula Municipal Corporation Simranjeet Kaur, ACP Manpreet Singh and other officials were present during the meeting.

