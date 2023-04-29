Panchkula readies for smooth conduct of exam for TGT posts

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 28

The district administration today issued guidelines for smooth conduct of the written examination for various posts of trained graduate teacher (TGT) to be held on April 29 and 30 by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) in Panchkula.

Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni said about 26,000 candidates would take the examination, which would be organised in two sessions. She said 3,100 candidates would appear in the exam at 12 centres during the morning session tomorrow and 8,250 candidates at 31 centres in the evening session. On April 30, 12,000 candidates would appear in the exam at 45 centres and 2,960 candidates in 11 centres in the evening session.

She directed all duty magistrates and flying squad officers to coordinate with the HSSC, Panchkula, to ensure the examination was held in a transparent and smooth manner.

HSSC member Vikas Dahiya said all necessary arrangements had been made to conduct the exam. He appealed to the candidates to reach their respective centres an hour before the scheduled time for the exam. He informed that biometric attendance of the examinees would be recorded. Apart from this, CCTV cameras would also be installed at the centres.

DCP Sumer Pratap Singh said elaborate arrangements had been made by the Panchkula police to conduct the two-day TGT exam peacefully. Patrolling teams would ensure that unwanted people did not gather outside the centres, he added.

Daljit Singh, Controller of Examination, HSSC, was also present on the occasion.