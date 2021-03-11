Panchkula resident booked for blackmailing woman

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, June 6

The police have booked a resident of Panchkula on the charge of blackmailing a woman of Dhakoli by taking her objectionable pictures. The police booked Bharat Bhushan under sections 328, 384, 385 and 67-A of the IPC. The victim had lodged her complaint with the Panchkula police but the zero FIR was transferred to Zirakpur. In her complaint, the victim stated that she came in contact with the suspect in 2018. After taking her objectionable pictures, he started blackmailing her and withdrew Rs 40 lakh from her accounts.