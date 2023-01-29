 Panchkula residents' assn demands ban on stilt plus 4 storey houses : The Tribune India

Panchkula residents' assn demands ban on stilt plus 4 storey houses

One of the damaged walls of a house in Sector 10, Panchkula.



Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 28

The House Owners Welfare Association (HOWA), Sector 10, here, today demanded to ban the construction of stilt parking plus four-storey houses by the builders.

In the meeting of the core committee of HOWA, concern was raised over the huge damage caused by the scheme to house number 20 and 809 in Sector 10. HOWA’s founder NC Swamy and chairman Bharat Hitaishi said that house number 20 owner MS Jain’s house had been badly damaged due to thick cracks in the walls and floor of the house and a slight tremor was likely to damage the house.

Landlord of house number 20 MS Jain informed the eminent persons in-charge of Panchkula’s CM Window, Satpal Gupta and Rajendra Nuniwal, during the inspection that the builder had violated the government’s order while constructing a stilt and four-storey building on plot number 21.

The eminent persons were also informed that there has been gross negligence in making adequate arrangements for the security of the common wall of the adjoining houses.

MS Jain said that the owner of house number 21 was given two notices by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to appear in the matter on September 14 and November 28 last year, but he did not appear for the hearing. Dinesh Batra, the structural engineer appointed by the HSVP in his report on H.No. 20 clearly states that the cracks in the house clearly indicate that the foundation of the building has been severely damaged, mainly due to the construction of neighbouring house. The construction method was totally faulty and the house number 20 is completely unsafe to live in and should be vacated immediately till repairs are done. At least Rs 1 crore will be required for the renovation of this damaged house, for which compensation should be made by the landlord of house number 21.

HOWA office-bearers have demanded from Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar that on the lines of the Supreme Court’s decision on Chandigarh, the construction of stilt plus four-storey buildings in Panchkula should be banned immediately and compensation should be given to the owners of the damaged houses in Panchkula.

