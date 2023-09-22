Panchkula: Residents meet HSVP chief over removal of green cover

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 21

A delegation of the Federation of Residents’ Association (FORA), led by its general secretary Bharat Hiteshi, met the Chief Administrator of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to protest the removal of green cover in front of houses in different sectors by the HSVP.

Sources, meanwhile, said the HSVP was going on with removing green cover in front of houses as per the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

FORA said as a policy matter, the HSVP had to provide a pucca pedestrian path up to 10 ft as per the space available in front of houses.

Association president RP Malhotra said the HSVP did not bother to remove encroachments in market verandahs. Also, carts were common on roads, especially on highways passing through the city, inviting accidents and traffic snarls.

Malhotra added that there was no check on food vans operating from the busy parking areas in posh markets of the city.

