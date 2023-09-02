Panchkula: Retro-reflective signages to guide people to destination

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 1

On the lines of Chandigarh, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation is set to install overhead retro-reflective signages across the city to make it easier for people to reach their destinations.

At present, there are no overhead retro-reflective signages in the city, causing confusion about sectors and directions.

In a meeting of the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC), held under the chairmanship of Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal today, the approval was granted to the project, which will cost approximately Rs 2.21 crore and cover the entire area under the jurisdiction of the civic body. Overhead retro-reflective signages will be installed at every roundabout and dividing road.

The Mayor said approval was granted for 17 tenders worth Rs 30 crore. Several new community centres, road re-carpeting works and many other important projects were approved in the meeting.

The works included re-carpeting of roads in the Industrial Area, Phase 1 and 2, at a cost of Rs 60.98 lakh, laying of storm water lines and beautification of the Industrial Area in ward number 8 and 9 at a cost of Rs 59.05 lakh, repainting of parking lots in Sector 8, 9 and 10 in ward number 4 at a cost of Rs 1.71 crore, repainting of narrow roads in Sector 15 at a cost of Rs 69.47 lakh, repainting of B roads in Sector 14, ward number 9, at a cost of Rs 84.81 lakh and renting of 20 new tractor-trailers for horticulture waste removal at a cost of Rs 79.65 lakh.

Civic body to build 7 new community centres

The Panchkula MC will construct seven new community centres.

While a grand facility will come up in Sector 19 at a cost of Rs 5.29 crore, the civic body will set up centres in six villages for nearly Rs 11 crore.

The F&CC has approved the construction of centres in Sector 19, Naggal, Chandikotla, Billa, Toka, Khangesra, Sukhdarshanpur villages.

A new dharamshala will be built in Moginand village for Rs 50.66 lakh.

