Panchkula: Satluj Public School

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: The 44th annual prize distribution function was held at Satluj Public School, Sector 2. The ceremony commenced with the lighting of lamp, followed by the Satluj anthem. A musical event and presentation of Shiv Taandav mesmerised all. The journey of Chandrayaan-3 was depicted by the act “Rendezvous with the moon”. Students presented a glimpse of their learning day at the school through “Joyful jamboree: School edition”.

DC Model School

Panchkula: An annual function titled “Festivities and festivals” for session 2023-24 was held at the auditorium of DC Model School. The function commenced with shloka recital by students of Class III. It was followed by a prayer dance. In order to promote cracker-free Diwali to prevent environment pollution, senior students made participants aware about the same through a puppet show. The highlight of the function was The Ramayana enacted by school teachers.

Bhavan Vidyalaya

Panchkula: Bhavan Vidyalaya hosted LAAM EXPORAMA 2023, an event dedicated to the fond memory of its founder vice chairman Lala Amarnath Aggarwal. More than 300 students of 20 schools participated in the event. The winners were awarded cash prizes, certificates and plants by family members of Lala Amarnath Aggarwal. TNS

The Banyan Tree School

Chandigarh: Banyan Tree School, Sector 48-B, organised an inter-school music band competition “UMANITA-One world, an overture”. The winner of the competition was the Music Chorders band from Chitkara International School, Sector 25. The second position was awarded to the music band Elyzium from Mount Carmel School and the third position was shared by music bands Riyaaz Group from the Millennium School, Mohali, and The Teenage Core from the Shemrock School, Mohali.

Sharda Sarvhitkari Model School

Chandigarh: The annual prize distribution function of Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40-D, was held with fervour. Chief guest on the occasion was Prof IC Sayal, former head, Civil Department, PEC. Chief speaker was TC Nautiyal (IFS), Secretary, Department of Science and Technology.

Oakridge International School

Mohali: Oakridge International School presented an annual concert — Ashaayein 2023: A step towards wellbeing — on the school premises. Beautiful costumes, dances and theatrical presentation mesmerised the crowd. Chief guests on the occasion was Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, ACP, Mohali. Christopher Short, managing director, Nord Anglia Education India, was also present on the occasion.

Shishu Niketan Public School

Mohali: An annual day function was held at Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 66. Students enthralled the audience with performances of Ghumar, Russian folk dance and Luddi dance. A Shakespeare’s play of King Lear was staged by students. A Hindi nukkad natak on “Beta bachao, pressure ghatao” highlighted various pressures faced by parents in society. Bhangra performance made everyone shake a leg. A prize distribution was also held on the occasion.

Students during a function at Shishu Niketan School, Mohali.

Shishu Niketan model School

Chandigarh: Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, hosted a “Happy classroom” capacity building programme, organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The event featured two resource persons Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu, Principal, Sant Isher Singh Public School, Mohali, and Kavita Chatterjee Das, former Principal, St John’s High School. The event was attended by 60 educators from different schools.

#Chandrayaan #Panchkula