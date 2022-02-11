Panchkula schools reopen to thin attendance

Panchkula, February 10
Government schools for students of Class 1 to IX reopened in the district to a thin attendance. This was stated by senior officials of the Education Department. However, the department did not share the data, but said not many children turned up at schools on Day 1. As the physical mode is optional, parents were still not confident of sending their wards to schools despite a significant reduction in the number of Covid cases, said a senior official, adding that they expected the numbers to improve in the coming days. The schools for Class X to XII were already operational.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row
CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...
Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms
Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...
Budget to bring stability to economy, Nirmala Sitharaman says in Rajya Sabha
Was replying to budget demand in Rajya Sabha
Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap
One of the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ekta ...
57 Punjab constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in fray, says survey
Punjab Election Watch and ADR could not analyse 28 candidate...