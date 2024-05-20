Panchkula schools to suspend classes for students up to class 5 till May 31

Chandigarh, May 20
In view of the prevailing heat wave, the Directorate of School Education, Government of Haryana, has asked all the schools in Panchkula to suspend classes for students up to the fifth standard from May 21 till May 31. All teaching and non-teaching staff would attend the school as usual.
The department has also ordered to avoid morning assembly for the classes 6 to 12.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat ATS arrests 4 Sri Lankan nationals with IS links on mission to carry out terror activities
Acting on a tip-off, the ATS apprehendsd the accused at the ...
Heat wave: Punjab announces early summer holidays for government, private schools from May 21
Teaching/non-teaching staff would continue to perform their ...
JD(S) MLA HD Revanna gets bail from Bengaluru court in sexual assault case
Judge Preeth J refused to hear objections from SIT and order...
Govt announces state mourning on May 21 for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi
Raisi died in a helicopter crash