Panchkula schools to suspend classes for students up to class 5 till May 31

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

In view of the prevailing heat wave, the Directorate of School Education, Government of Haryana, has asked all the schools in Panchkula to suspend classes for students up to the fifth standard from May 21 till May 31. All teaching and non-teaching staff would attend the school as usual.

The department has also ordered to avoid morning assembly for the classes 6 to 12.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula