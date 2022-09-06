Panchkula sees three suicides

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 5

Three persons, including a woman, died by suicide at various places in the city today. Two of them were reportedly suffering from depression.

The deceased have been identified as Meenakshi Narang (42), a resident of Sector 15; Hardeep Singh (30) of Bhudhanpur village, near Sector 17; and Vidya Prakash of Phase 2, Panchkula.

In the first case, the body of Narang, a housewife, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her house. No suicide note was found from the scene. She was suffering from depression and was on medication. She is survived by her husband, a businessman, two daughters and a son. The police have kept the body at the mortuary of Civil Hospital, Sector 6, and post-mortem would be conducted tomorrow.

Further, Hardeep Singh, a guard working in the Public Relations Department, Chandigarh, allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his house this morning. He left a suicide note, accusing his in-laws of harassment. Narinder Yadav, incharge, Sector 16 police post, said the body had been kept at the Civil Hospital mortuary.

In the third incident, the body of Vidya Prakash was found near the railway tracks near Phase 2. The deceased lived with his seven-year-old son and worked as a labourer. His brother Ram Khilawan said they were not aware of the reason behind the suicide.

