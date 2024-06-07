Panchkula shopkeeper hurt in acid attack

Panchkula, June 6
A shopkeeper suffered burn injuries after an acidic liquid was thrown on his face during a fight with another trader in Sector 15 here yesterday.
The suspect was identified as Sunil Malhotra.
In his complaint to the police, Ajay Sharma, a resident of Sector 15, stated that he ran a clothes shop. He said, “Around 5.30 pm on Wednesday, I came to know that Sunil, who also runs a shop in the area, along with his accomplice Dipesh Mehta was fighting with his father.
When I reached the parking lot of the market, Sunil opened a bottle in his hand and poured its content on my face. I started feeling a burning sensation on my face and hands.”
Ajay said he went to a doctor who poured water on his face and advised him to go to a local hospital. He said, “I felt that there was acid in the bottle due to which there was burning sensation and black spots on my face and hands.”
The police have registered a case against Sunil Malhotra under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 326-A (acid attack) of the IPC.
