Panchkula shuttler wins gold in National Games

Chandigarh, October 24
Panchkula shuttler Anupama Upadhyay claimed gold medal in the ongoing National Games in Goa today. Anupama won the medal by registering a 21-13 21-18 win over Aditi Bhatt.
Earlier in the quarterfinals, Anupama recorded a comeback 21-16 16-21 21-12 win over Isharani Baruah, whereas in the semifinals, she ousted Purav Barve 21-11 21-15. In another semifinals, Uttarakhand’s Aditi saved two match points in the second game to beat M Meghana Reddy of Telangana 7-21 24-22 21-16.
The 18-year-old, a former BWF world junior number one, recently represented India as part of the women’s team in the Hangzhou Asian Games. In recent times, she spent a lot of time with the likes of HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu at Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. Anupama has won 11 of her 18 games she has played so far this year and currently ranked 84th globally.
Anupama, who achieved her best ranking of 47 in January 2023, is still a year into her transition from junior to senior level. She won the National Badminton Championships in February and consistently participating in international events. She was also part of India’s Sudirman Cup 2023 contingent and played one match against Australia’s Tiffany Ho and beat her in two straight games 21-16 21-18.
