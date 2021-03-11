Panchkula SIT nabs one more in police recruitment scam

Panchkula, May 12
A special investigation team (SIT) of the Panchkula police has arrested one more person in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) male constable recruitment exam, taking the total number of arrests in the scam to 93.
The arrested person has been identified as Rajesh, a resident of Moonak village in Karnal district. He had allegedly impersonated a candidate during the screening test held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium on December 20 last year.
An FIR in this regard was registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of unfair means) Act at the Sector 5 police station.
On January 12, former Panchkula Police Commissioner Saurabh Singh had constituted an SIT to probe the scam.
Vijay Kumar Nehra, ACP (headquarters), who is leading the probe in the case, said the suspect was arrested yesterday and produced in a court today, which remanded him in judicial custody.
