Panchkula, Solan police join hands to curb crime

Panchkula, March 11
Police officials in Panchkula and Solan, Himachal Pradesh, decided today to work together to curb crimes in the two adjoining areas in a coordinated manner.
DCP Panchkula Himadri Kaushik, who took over charge of the district on Monday, held a coordination meeting with Gaurav Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Solan, to discuss details of the collaboration.
Kaushik said the departments would enforce blockades on the connecting roads to check the smuggling of drugs and illicit liquor during elections. She said, “Police forces from both districts will check vehicles commuting on the connecting roads.”
The two departments have also formed a WhatsApp group in order to share important information. SP Gaurav Singh said it becomes tough to nab a criminal when they go to a different state after committing a crime. The collaboration would help both departments nab criminals.
The departments have decided to share lists of proclaimed offenders (PO), bail jumpers, interstate gangsters, and most wanted gangster criminals to identify, search and arrest criminals.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister
This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minis...
It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'
Pakistan Hindu refugees around the country celebrate as govt...
Blocking listing proposals in UNSC to sanction terrorists smacks of double-speak: India, in veiled reference to China, Pakistan
'Beijing, an all-weather friend of Islamabad, placed holds a...