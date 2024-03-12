Panchkula, Solan police join hands to curb crime

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 11

Police officials in Panchkula and Solan, Himachal Pradesh, decided today to work together to curb crimes in the two adjoining areas in a coordinated manner.

DCP Panchkula Himadri Kaushik, who took over charge of the district on Monday, held a coordination meeting with Gaurav Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Solan, to discuss details of the collaboration.

Kaushik said the departments would enforce blockades on the connecting roads to check the smuggling of drugs and illicit liquor during elections. She said, “Police forces from both districts will check vehicles commuting on the connecting roads.”

The two departments have also formed a WhatsApp group in order to share important information. SP Gaurav Singh said it becomes tough to nab a criminal when they go to a different state after committing a crime. The collaboration would help both departments nab criminals.

The departments have decided to share lists of proclaimed offenders (PO), bail jumpers, interstate gangsters, and most wanted gangster criminals to identify, search and arrest criminals.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula #Solan