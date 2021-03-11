Panchkula stadium to have world-class rehab centre

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Panchkula, May 24

Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, here is going to have the only ultra-modern rehabilitation centre of the north region equipped with latest equipment worth crores.

The stadium, which will host the coming Khelo India Youth Games, is all set to have an indoor rehabilitation centre, equipped with equipment worth about Rs 10 crore. It will be Haryana’s first sports injury rehabilitation centre among the four such centres announced by the state government.

The centre is equipped with an isokinetic dynamometer machine, anti-gravity treadmill, strength-measuring plates, indoor rowing simulators, wattbike trainers and many other modern equipment. The centre, which is coming up at the basement of the building adjoining to the football and hockey grounds, will also have an ultra-modern gym. It is expected to be inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Kahttar on May 30.

The centre has been handed over to the authorities, and after completing minor beautification works, it will become operational. “This is one of the ultra-modern rehabilitation centres of the region. The Isokinetic Dynamometer machine alone costs over Rs 10 lakh and this centre has other equipment which are used by international players and teams. This is not only a rehabilitation centre but also an ultra-modern gym,” said an official.

He said, “Some questions were raised regarding the tendering process as well as the company chosen for this project. However, the authorities gave it a go-ahead and asked the persons concerned to complete the set-up. Nevertheless, it’s better to have something than nothing and there’s no doubt that the equipment will help both professional as well as amateur players.”

Bidding row

The Tribune had reported that Delhi-based Grand Slam Fitness Private Limited won the tender to supply and install equipment at this centre. The winning bid was for approximately Rs 9.95 crore, with additional Rs 33 lakh for the annual maintenance contract (AMC) for five years. The company is said to have primarily supplied and installed gyms at various places in the country. Of the three companies, Grand Slam, GK Sports and Ahmedabad-based Surgefit (OPC) Private Limited, shortlisted for the final tendering process, GK Sports is a Grand Slam’s vendor, which was said to be a violation of the competitive bidding process.