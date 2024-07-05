Panchkula: Structures razed in illegal colonies

Panchkula, July 4
A team of the District Town Planner office today demolished structures at two illegal colonies in here.
Accompanied by the police, the team removed brick roads laid in the two illegal colonies at Kandiala and Pargian villages of Kalka, and demolished 16 structures.
District Town Planner Rakesh Bansal said the office had issued notices to the developers earlier.
