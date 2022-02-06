Panchkula daily Covid-19 cases below 100 after month

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 5

Panchkula logged 94 fresh Covid cases today. The daily cases have come below the 100 mark first time in the current surge after January 4 when the district had reported the same number of cases.

The overall case tally reached 43,461, while the active caseload was 597.

The district also witnessed one death due to Covid. A 93-year-old man from Sector 12, who was suffering from heterotopic ossification, died of the virus. He was not vaccinated. The Covid death count in the district now stands at 405. Meanwhile, the number of people recovering from the disease rose to 42,459.

Chandigarh logs 129 cases, 2 deaths

Chandigarh: The city reported two fatalities and 129 new cases of Covid on Saturday. The daily positivity rate stood at 3.07% with 1,907 active cases. A man (63) of Mani Majra, a case of renal disease, died at the GMCH-32. A 95-year-old man from Sector 7 with comorbidities died at the PGI. He was fully vaccinated. — TNS

Two fatalities in Mohali, 138 +ve

Mohali: Two more persons succumbed to Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the deaths toll to 1,133 in Mohali district. The deceased were a 63-year-old man of Phase 2 and a 66-year-old woman of Boothgarh village. Both had comorbid conditions. The woman was unvaccinated. The district witnessed 138 fresh cases. — TNS