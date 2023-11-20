Panchkula temple gets solar power plant

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 19

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated a 35-kW solar power plant on the premises of Sanatan Dharam Mandir in Sector 10 here today.

The plant will save the entire amount spent by the temple on its power bill. The temple management said the saved amount would be utilised to give additional facilities to the devotees visiting the place as also in providing help to the needy and education to poor children.

On the occasion, the Speaker announced to give Rs 5 lakh to the temple from his discretionary fund. Earlier also, Gupta had given Rs 11 lakh from this fund to the temple.

Gupta said the state government was promoting the use of natural resources like solar power as it was not only cost-effective but also environment friendly.

Among those present on the occasion were president of the Sanatan Dharam Mandir Sabha Prem Gupta, general secretary Rahul Sharma and members of the Sabha.

