Panchkula: Three nabbed under NDPS Act

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: Three persons have been arrested in an NDPS Act case. The Crime Branch nabbed two suspects, Deshraj Thakur (39) and Sanju (34), both natives of Shimla, with 9.59 gm of heroin and Rs 5,000 near Sector 6. They told the police that they had brought the drug from Kunal. Subsequently, Kunal was arrested. TNS

2 arrested for motorcycle theft

Panchkula: The police have arrested Abhishek, alias Bhulla, and Jitendra, both residents of UP, for stealing a motorcycle. Harpreet Singh had reported that his motorcycle was stolen from a parking lot of Sector 14 on June 20. TNS

Youth held with 30-gm heroin

Mohali: The police arrested a youth of Saharanpur, UP, Aslam, with 30 gm of heroin on Saturday. He was nabbed near the Mirpur turn in Handesra when he tried to escape, said Handesra police incharge Shivdeep Singh Brar. TNS

Woman’s car set on fire, 1 booked

Chandigarh: An unidentified person has been booked for setting a car on fire. The police said a 52-year-old woman reported that an unidentified person set her car on fire on intervening night of June 21 and 22. She alleged that on June 23/24, someone also pelted stone at her house. The police have registered a case at the Sector 19 police station and initiated an investigation into the matter. TNS

Youth held with 25.8-gm heroin

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a 21-year-old youth while possessing 25.8 grams of heroin. The suspect, identified as Ankit, alias Puneet, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony (BDC), was nabbed from near Gate No. 4 of the Police Lines, Sector 26. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Sector 26 police station. An investigation has been initiated into the matter. TNS

Woman duped of Rs 2.09 lakh

Chandigarh: A woman fell prey to online fraud and lost Rs 2.09 lakh. The woman reported that the suspect duped her on the pretext of providing part-time job. The money was siphoned off from her account in multiple transactions. The police have registered a case at the Cyber Crime police station and initiated an investigation. TNS

Saplings planted in Sec 44-C park

Chandigarh: The Three Bees Research Foundation planted saplings to commemorate International Day of Seafarer here on Sunday. The aim of the drive was to spread awareness on reducing pollution and protecting marine environment. Foundation members planted banyan, sacred fig (peepal) and neem saplings at a park in Sector 44-C here. The drive was carried out for the third consecutive year by the foundation. Speaking on the occasion, foundation co-founder Capt KS Rai said residents should plant and nurture new life through saplings. TNS

Subhash, Umesh win TT meet

Chandigarh: Veteran paddlers Subhash Sharma and Umesh Rajpal won the Guru Angad Dev Memorial Veteran Doubles Table Tennis Tournament held at the Sector 23 Table Tennis Hall. The winning pair defeated Rajesh Singla and Harpreet Singh (11-6, 11-3, 11-8) in the final. Earlier in the semi-finals, Sharma and Rajpal defeated Jaswinder Singh and Kamal Grover (11-5, 11-8, 11-4), while Singla and Harpreet defeated Dharampal Dutta and Sunil Manchanda (11-5, 12-10, 12-10). A total of 40 players participated in the tournament.