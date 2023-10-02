Panchkula to be made drug-free, women’s safety priority: DGP

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 1

Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapoor today told senior police officers and village guards to work under a better action plan to make Panchkula drug-free.

The guards should prepare a list of drug peddlers in their respective areas and act against them, Kapoor said while presiding over a meeting of police personnel here.

Village guards apprised him of efforts undertaken for de-addiction of victims.

Kapoor said an action plan had been prepared for women’s safety with a view to cracking down on miscreants in Panchkula. The DGP said women’s safety was one of his top priorities. In this regard, data of private transport was being gathered. He said police teams should be deployed outside educational institutions and other hotspots to ensure women’s safety. The DGP also directed to intensify the campaign against offenders using sirens and red beacons illegally.

He told the cops to behave well with the complainants and provide justice to victims by acting in a transparent and honest manner. Kapoor felicitated seven personnel for their commendable work in the department.

