Panchkula to get medical college

Panchkula, May 13

Decks have been cleared for the setting up of a medical college here as the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has sent a proposal in this regard to the Medical Education Department.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today held a special meeting with the Additional Chief Secretaries of the Health Department and the Medical Education and Research Department and took up a progress report on the project. Both officials said the state government was serious about the construction of a medical college in Panchkula and they were preparing to start MBBS classes here next year. The Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, will be linked with the new medical college.

On a demand of the Assembly Speaker, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced a medical college for the city at the Jan Vikas Maharally held in Panchkula on April 10. Earlier, he had instructed the officials of the HSVP to identify the land for the medical college.

Earlier, there was a proposal for constructing the building of the medical college near the Mansa Devi temple.

Meanwhile, Gupta said the construction of the medical college, a new wind of development would start in the entire area.

30.51 acres identified

During a meeting, the additional chief secretaries showed a map of land measuring 30.51 acres identified by the HSVP in Sector 32, about 1 km from the main road on the left after crossing the Ghaggar bridge while going from Majri Chowk to the Yamunanagar national highway.