Panchkula to have STPI centre

New Delhi, July 26
Panchkula, Kangra and Amritsar are the new sites for software technology parks in northern India.
The three cities are among the 22 new centres of the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous society of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).
The MeitY informed the Lok Sabha today.
This is part of the government focus to expand digital opportunities to smaller and newer towns in the country. The STPI already runs 63 such centres across the country, including in Gurugram, Mohali, Shimla, Jammu, Srinagar, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Dehradun.
